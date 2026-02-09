$44 billion in Bitcoin sent to end-users by accident

HQ

What could easily be mistaken for a hoax, turned out to be true as many respected media outlets such as CNA reported of a blunder that sent 2000 bitcoins to users in a marketing stunt, instead of the intended 2000 Korean Won, worth less than $1.50 on Friday the 7th of February.

The crypto firm Bithumb was able to recover almost all of the 620.000 bitcoins, with only 0.3%, or 1860 Bitcoin being lost. This does not match, in any way, what Chosun Biz reported, as Bithumb told them, that only 125 Bitcoin were lost. What number is correct is currently very unclear.

As a result, the entire trading system was heavily restricted for those affected as attempts were made to undo the transfer to the 695 customers.

While Bithumb was able to ensure that it was not an external influence, it has not exactly sparked great confidence in the crypto exchange, to a degree where the Bitcoin price dropped 17% because of this mistake, however, it has now recovered and is back the same price as before the accident.

Apparently the incident was due to a single employee, who we expect will be bringing "I am so sorry" cake to work on for the rest of the month.