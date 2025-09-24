400 celebrities rally behind Jimmy Kimmel to defend free speech

HQ

Jimmy Kimmel Live has returned. However, the controversy surrounding the situation continues. Now, a sweeping show of solidarity has emerged in Hollywood as 400 actors, directors and musicians signed an ACLU-led letter defending free speech after Disney suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live. The statement, backed by names such as Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Aniston, warns that government pressure on media voices undermines the nation's core freedoms. It argues that silencing a late-night host sets a dangerous precedent that could extend to teachers, journalists and creatives across industries. While the controversy has sparked political debate and calls for boycotts, the letter ultimately urges Americans to recognize the broader threat to expression and to resist efforts to erode constitutional rights. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can read the open letter through the following link. Go!