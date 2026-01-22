40-year-old Stan Wawrinka wins 4 and a half hour, 5-set match at 40 at the Australian Open

HQ

When we talk about older active tennis players, we often think of Novak Djokovic and his incredible form at the age of 38. But there's another tennis player in the elite which still thrills, and is even older: the Swiss Stan Wawrinka, who will turn 41 in May, and has just delivered one of the most thrilling matches of the Australian Open 2026 yet, beating 21-year-old qualifier Arthur Gea 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(3) in 4 hours and 33-minutes.

Wawrinka, currently ranked 139 in the world, was once World No. 3, and has won three Grand Slams, Australian Open 2014, Roland Garros 2015 and US Open 2016, 16 ATP titles in total.

While often in the shadow of the great Roger Federer, Wawrinka is one of the most successful Swiss athletes of all time, and winning a four and a half hours, five sets match (ending in a ten-point tie break) at the age of 40 is a feat few players will ever achieve. In fact, he has already become the oldest man to reach the third round of the Australian Grand Slam since Ken Rosewall at age 44 in 1978.

Wawrinka has already confirmed he plans to retire at the end of the season, but this match, regardless of what happens in two days, will be remembered forever. "I'm not young anymore, so I need your energy. It's an amazing feeling to be on this court and have so much amazing support", he said, exhausted after the match.

Stan Wawrinka's next rival will be World No. 9 Taylor Fritz.