40 million people have now played Naraka: Bladepoint

NetEase has now announced during an earnings call that Naraka: Bladepoint has surpassed yet another remarkable player milestone. The action title has officially raked in over 40 million players since its debut a couple of years ago, and on various platforms ever since.

To add to this news, it was also confirmed that next month, the best Naraka players from around the world will be heading to China, to compete in the J-Cup World Championship, where $1.5 million will be on offer. We're told that the group stage will be held in Shanghai, whereas the grand finals will be held in Chengdu between December 16-17.

Are you one of the 40 million Naraka players?