40 games confirmed for Game Pass in 2024

2024 starts in just a few days, but we're already certain Game Pass users won't be starving next year either as there is already 40 games confirmed for the subscription. The X user Baiisun has summed them all up in a handy image, including exciting titles like Ark II, Avowed, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Hollow Knight: Silksong (whenever that comes out), Persona 3 Reload, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Still Wakes The Deep, Towerborne and off course Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

Check out the full list in the post below. There will of course be a whole lot more added during 2024 (including from Activision Blizzard), but these are the ones that are currently confirmed.