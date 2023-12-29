Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

40 games confirmed for Game Pass in 2024

2024 starts in just a few days, but we're already certain Game Pass users won't be starving next year.

2024 starts in just a few days, but we're already certain Game Pass users won't be starving next year either as there is already 40 games confirmed for the subscription. The X user Baiisun has summed them all up in a handy image, including exciting titles like Ark II, Avowed, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Hollow Knight: Silksong (whenever that comes out), Persona 3 Reload, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Still Wakes The Deep, Towerborne and off course Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

Check out the full list in the post below. There will of course be a whole lot more added during 2024 (including from Activision Blizzard), but these are the ones that are currently confirmed.

