40 employees have been laid off from Ubisoft Toronto

It's been a bleak few days in the video game industry around the world and things certainly aren't much brighter over in Canada. A new report from MobileSyrup has revealed that developer Ubisoft Toronto has been hit with layoffs, with 40 employees losing their jobs at the studio.

Ubisoft has issued a statement commenting on this situation, expressing that the "decision was not taken lightly and does not in any way reflect the talent, dedication, or contributions of the individuals affected."

However, what Ubisoft did find the time to confirm was that this decision will not affect the ongoing development of the Splinter Cell Remake, which seems to have been in-development for an eternity at this point, with its official reveal happening as far back as in December 2021 and nothing of substance being shared since...

With the layoffs in mind, Ubisoft expresses that its Toronto studio will continue to be a "key contributor to several codev mandates and service teams," including that of aiding Ubisoft Montreal with performance capture and cinematic production.