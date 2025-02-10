4-player co-op comes to Wizard of Legend 2 in new update

Following its Early Access launch last October, Wizard of Legend 2 has introduced 4-player co-op for players, which begins right now as part of Steam's Couch Co-Op Fest, running until the 17th of February.

Wizard of Legend 2's co-op allows you to play together with friends online, or all together on one machine if you've got the couch space. You'll be able to coordinate with your team, building different magic depending on what composition you want to go for.

Wizard of Legend 2 is a fast-paced action roguelite, following on from the success of 2018's Wizard of Legend, the game lets you experiment with all sorts of magic in order to find that perfect build to complete a run with. Keep an eye out for more substantial updates coming to the game, as it's still in Early Access so we can expect a lot more additions from here on out.