3DS system update just rolled out today

Yesterday, we heard a rumour saying that game submissions for the Wii U and 3DS will close next year, which would be sad if it's true. But not all news is bad, now we also got some little surprise from Nintendo.

Earlier today Nintendo just released 3DS system update version 11.15.0-47, but no English patch notes are available yet. However, according to the rough translation of the Japanese patch notes, the update is nothing more than bringing "improvement to system stability and convenience".

Last time 3DS received an update was on November 16, 2020.

Thanks, dualshockers