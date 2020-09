You're watching Advertisements

A remastered version of Apogee Software's 1994 FPS is in the works. 3D Realms is currently working on it in association with the Polish developer Destructive Creations (Hatred).

Widescreen support, improved multiplayer & mouse aiming and a new Classic Mode is what you can expect from Rise of the Triad Remastered.

The game's release date has not been revealed yet but we already know that it is set to release on PC, Playstation 4, Switch, and Xbox One.