3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks are hit with lay offs

HQ

3D Realms (Duke Nukem) and Slipgate Ironworks (Ghostrunner) are sadly the latest studios under the Embracer Group banner to be hit with a series of layoffs.

The news was shared by employees at both studios on X, including lead composer Michael Markie and 3D artist, Patrick Hewitt. 3D Realms founder Scott Miller also revealed in a post that several sources had confirmed to him that lay offs were happening. Miller also noted that he heard that "half the company" had been laid off.

A spokesperson for Embracer Group revealed in a statement to IGN that it was in the middle of a "comprehensive restructuring program" which could include "the closing of studios and termination of projects." The statement concludes by noting that Embracer will "update the market on restructuring program progress on a regular basis."

Thanks, IGN.