3D platformer Scarf is coming to PC on December 23

Back in 2018, Scarf was announced and introduced to the public by its developer Uprising Studios. As a 3D platformer, Scarf puts player into the shoes of the main character Hyke. With the help of your trustworthy companion, this dragon-shaped scarf, you'll tackle different puzzles, unlock new abilities to overcome challenges and obstacles, and explore three colourful and magical worlds in-game. Now, after years of developing, ​we are finally getting the release date of Scarf.

Earlier via a press release, it has been confirmed that Scarf will be arriving on PC via Steam and GOG this December 23, just catching up with Christmas for those who are ready to enjoy a small indie adventure with a glass of mulled wine.