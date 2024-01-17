3D movies are coming to Disney+ and Prime Video

HQ

Back in the early 2010s, 3D televisions were all the rage. However, the technology wasn't exactly brilliant and it didn't take long before they became less and less popular. 3D movies in the cinema remain and continue to do well enough to be supported, but they too aren't what they once were when the technology made its debut. This trend isn't stopping Apple as the technology giant is working with streamers to bring 3D films to their platforms, as part of an effort to enhance what Apple's Vision Pro headset can bring to users.

It's mentioned that Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount Plus, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, TikTok, Max, ESPN, MLB, PGA Tour, Discovery Plus and a variety of other streaming services, many of which are likely unavailable unless you live in the US (Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, IMAX) are set to support 3D offerings that work with Apple's very pricey headset.

It's not mentioned whether other systems with 3D capabilities (such as actual 3D TVs) will be able to access this content, but it is mentioned that that the 3D offerings will include Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Dune, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Encanto, and more, and that 3D products can either be rented or purchased through Apple TV or instead streamed through the services as each becomes available.