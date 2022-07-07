3D Aim Trainer is joining the SteelSeries family

HQ

Following the previous announcement that Riot Games has invested into the aim training platform known as Aim Lab, it has now been revealed that the gaming peripheral manufacturer SteelSeries is looking to make a similar move, as it has announced that it has added 3D Aim Lab to its family.

As mentioned in a press release, we're told that the browser-based tool will be celebrating its new home with a competition that is being run by SteelSeries. Known simply as the SteelSeries Challenge, fans will be able to test their aim and enter for a chance to win one of 30 SteelSeries Prime gaming mice, as well as some other hardware and goodies from the hardware creator.

Otherwise, it's said that this addition to SteelSeries family will see Aim Lab and SteelSeries working on creating "new software-based tools", as well as "entirely new training experiences not seen before in the gaming space."

If you haven't already, you can check out 3D Aim Lab here.