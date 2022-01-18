36 million games sold in the UK in 2021

HQ

A few days ago, we reported on the sales figures of game consoles in the UK in December 2021, where it was revealed that throughout the month, over 560,000 consoles were shipped, making for the best month of Xbox Series consoles sales in the country ever. Now, a new report from Gamesindustry.biz has come out revealing the state of consoles and game sales in the UK, over the entirety of 2021.

According to the information, the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console, as it outsold the PlayStation 5 in the final few months of the year. This success also accounted for the second-best year of sales for the Switch in the UK in its lifetime, only falling second to 2020. As for Xbox, this was the third best-selling platform, with the Xbox Series X accounting for 43% of all Xbox sales over the year. All in all, there were 3.36 million consoles sold in the UK in 2021, as well as 10.6 million accessories, with the white DualSense controller leading the way here.

In terms of actual games, in total 35.8 million games were sold over the year (although this doesn't account for all digital sales), making for a year that was 16% down from 2020. FIFA 22 took the top spot, with a year that was 10.3% up on FIFA 21. As for who came second, this went to Call of Duty: Vanguard, which was actually down 36.1% compared to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in 2020. The overall (digital + physical) top ten in the list is as follows:



FIFA 22

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Grand Theft Auto V

FIFA 21

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Red Dead Redemption 2

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

F1 2021

Far Cry 6

Assassin's Creed Valhalla



It is worth keeping in mind that this list is lacking some of the digital sales figures for some games, as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe doesn't crack the overall top ten, yet comes in third in the purely physical chart, behind FIFA 22 and Call of Duty: Vanguard.