350 million gamers are now registered Fortnite players

The fact that Fortnite is a very popular game is hardly a surprise to anyone at this point. Still, Epic Games' shooter Fortnite and specifically the battle royale mode keeps on getting large numbers, as shown by the latest data shared by the company itself. The game currently has 350 million users registered.

Fortnite aims to become one of the most important video games in history, given that the various statistics shared by Epic tell us that more than three billion hours were recorded in the Royal Battle mode only in April.

To make a comparison and better understand those numbers, the player account in March 2019 was around 250 million, and those data confirms that the game is still growing year after a year. This is partly due to the fact that the game is available on all existing platforms - PCs, consoles and mobile devices - and because Epic continues to update the game with constancy and diligence.

Whether you like it or not, Fortnite is and remains an important game in the current game scenario, which will continue to rake in large numbers for a long time. What do you think about that Fortnite phenomenon?

Thanks to The Verge.