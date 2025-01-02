3.5 billion studs have already been collected in Lego Horizon Adventures

HQ

When Lego Horizon Adventures made its arrival on PS5, Switch, and PC in November 2024, it didn't really land with the thunderous fanfare we often see Sony Interactive Entertainment titles and Guerrilla Games debut to. Instead, the family-friendly retelling of the original story revolving around Aloy received middling to disappointing reviews, but that has not exactly stopped the community from snagging copies for the now-passed holiday period.

We can see this proved to some extent in a new statistics video shared by Guerrilla on X, where they note just how many studs and gold bricks have been collected, how many roofs built, bad guys defeated, and objects thrown, and it's perhaps the first statistic that is most impressive, as in the almost two months since launch, over 3.5 billion studs have been gathered.

You can see the rest of the statistics in the short video below.

https://x.com/Guerrilla/status/1874395412234207572