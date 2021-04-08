343 offers wallpapers for computers and smartphones

You're watching Advertisements

If you feel like pimping your desktop or changing that old wallpaper on your phone, 343 Industries has you covered. They are now celebrating the launch of Season 6 to Halo: The Master Chief Collection, with plenty of wallpapers for both computers and smartphones as well as banners from social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube).

If you feel like checking this out and perhaps downloading some, head over this way. The image below is one of the available options they have.