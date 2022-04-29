343 Industries unhappy with Halo Infinite Season 2 roadmap

HQ

There's no denying that the roadmap for Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves was a disappointment. Spanning a six month stretch, the roadmap promised a couple of new game modes and maps, and then some long awaited features such as co-op campaign, with these arriving in a few months at the end of the summer. Needless to say, the Halo Infinite community who is already desperate for some fresh content has been a little miffed.

To this end, it seems like the community aren't the only people upset with the proposed roadmap for Season 2, as during a recent livestream, 343 Industries' head of creative Joseph Staten gave his take on the roadmap.

"Well one thing to make really clear, none of us inside of 343 look at this roadmap and are happy with it. All of us want to be doing things faster, to deliver more content. You know, we still have this desire to get into a rhythm, a healthy rhythm, to where we can ship a season every three months."

In the livestream, Staten does talk about the other ways that 343 intends to bring content to Halo Infinite, as part of the Drop Pods system. It's noted that these will fit outside the roadmap schedule, and will bring improvements and more to the game when they start landing.

Thanks, Pure Xbox.