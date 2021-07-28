 343 Industries to detail more information on Halo Infinite's technical preview today
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Halo Infinite

343 Industries to detail more information on Halo Infinite's technical preview today

The testflight will give selected Halo Insiders a chance to get hands-on with the anticipated shooter.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

A few days ago, we reported that Halo Infinite would be getting a technical preview that would allow players to get hands-on with the game ahead of its Holiday 2021 release window. The testflight will include various different weapons and a series first inclusion of multiplayer bots, and will be the first time that the community can try the title and give their thoughts on what 343 Industries is doing with this iconic series.

Well, ahead of that build going live, 343 has announced that it will be hosting a stream detailing more about the technical preview later today. Announced in a tweet, it's mentioned that it will take place starting from 14:00 PT on July 28 - so 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST today - and will tell fans exactly what is in store and how to get in if you're selected to try out the build. You can watch the stream on Twitch or YouTube.

As for when the preview build itself will be going live, 343 has sent out emails to selected players stating that it is set between July 29 and August 1 (thanks, PC Gamer), which is over this coming weekend!

Halo Infinite

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy