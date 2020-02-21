343 Industries recreates Master Chief's Mjolnir armour

Believe it or not, 343 Industries didn't have a proper Master Chief costume laying around the office, and clearly they needed one for stuff like Make-A-Wish Foundation requests, PR events, and other such Halo-related things. Therefore, the leadership team at the studio decided to create one, and they did it to an impeccably detailed standard together with a company called EVAkura Armor.

It took them several months, and the journey to get there is actually fascinating as there are more things to consider when making a Spartan's Mjolnir armour than one might think. Take a look at the video below, wherein we get to follow behind-the-scenes footage and see how Master Chief's suit from Halo 5: Guardians was recreated with all the detail you could possibly imagine.