LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Fortnite - Chapter 2: Season 2
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Halo Infinite

343 Industries recreates Master Chief's Mjolnir armour

Newest reveal from 343 shows the amount of effort that went into creating a bespoke and highly detailed Master Chief suit.

Believe it or not, 343 Industries didn't have a proper Master Chief costume laying around the office, and clearly they needed one for stuff like Make-A-Wish Foundation requests, PR events, and other such Halo-related things. Therefore, the leadership team at the studio decided to create one, and they did it to an impeccably detailed standard together with a company called EVAkura Armor.

It took them several months, and the journey to get there is actually fascinating as there are more things to consider when making a Spartan's Mjolnir armour than one might think. Take a look at the video below, wherein we get to follow behind-the-scenes footage and see how Master Chief's suit from Halo 5: Guardians was recreated with all the detail you could possibly imagine.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Halo Infinite

Related texts



Loading next content