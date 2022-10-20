343 Industries is offering more Halo-themed prosthetic designs

HQ

343 Industries is expanding its partnership with the prosthetic limb manufacturing company, Limbitless Solutions, to offer up even more Halo-themed designs. As noted in a blog post on the developer's website, the partnership is being expanded with a couple of extra designs based on Halo Infinite and Halo: Reach.

Specifically, there are two new designs on offer, with one being based on Master Chief's new armour from Infinite, and another based on Spartan Catherine-B320 (aka Kat) from Reach, with the latter being all the more important as Kat was one of the first major characters in Halo to feature a prosthetic limb.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership and to bring these new designs to life", said Albert Manero co-founder of Limbitless Solutions. Our team cannot wait for children to proudly show these new bionic designs to their friends in their classrooms or on the playground."

Those who are attending the Halo World Championship in Seattle over the next few days can look forward to seeing these new options in person, as Limbitless staff will be present and showcasing the models and the technology that powers them.