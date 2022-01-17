343 Industries is going to adjust prices of Halo Infinite in-game items

HQ

It's always nice to see developers paying attention to what players and fans want. We all remember what happened during the initial gameplay trailer showcase of Halo Infinite: the meme "Craig the brute" went viral, people share their thoughts, then Halo Infinite got pushed back to get polished. Since then, 343 Industries became more and more cautious, not only being incredibly transparent with Halo Infinite, but also really taking into players' feedback into account. This time, when it comes to the in-game items, it's no exception.

The past Saturday, via a post on Twitter, Jerry Hook, head of design at 343, stated:

"We've been monitoring the discussions on the Shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch. Using data and community feedback, we're going to begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in @Halo Infinite - and it all starts next week."

Then in a follow-up tweet, Hook added: "Starting Tuesday, the Shop experience will vary week-to-week. We are focused on reducing pricing across the board, providing stronger values in our bundles, starting to put individual items outside of bundles, and more."

Of course, this is great news - good chances are, you no longer need to buy a bundle full of items you don't even care for, just because the piece you want is tied to and only available via that package.

As a conclusion, he said lastly:

"We will be trying new things throughout the rest of the season so that we can continue to learn and improve for the future. Please keep the feedback coming during this process and I hope to see you all next week for the Cyber Showdown event!" (Side note: Cyber Showdown is the next big event in Halo Infinite that will begin on January 18.)

Does this new approach that 343 Industries is taking sound good to you?

