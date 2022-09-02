343 Industries has revealed what the next ten months of Halo Infinite will look like

HQ

There's no denying that ever since Halo Infinite debuted, the game has struggled with launching new content. This was exacerbated by the Season 2 roadmap, which was around six months long, and didn't really have much to offer, which is why 343 Industries revealing the next batch of roadmaps is something fans have been waiting a while for. Unfortunately, this seems to be a similar situation, as players will need to be patient for new content.

Starting with the Winter Update that will take place between November 8 - March 7 (yes, a very long winter indeed), players can look forward to the Forge Beta at some point, as well as a 30-tier battle pass, two new maps (Detachment and Argyle), a couple of events, a game mode, improvements, and also co-op campaign and replayable missions. The catch is that local co-op campaign play has been cancelled entirely, as 343 has reallocated resources to "improve and accelerate ongoing live service development, and to better address player feedback and quality of life updates," as IGN reports.

After this, we have Season 3: Echoes Within, which will last for around four months (from March 7 - June 27), and will bring new Arena and Big Team Battle maps, a new piece of equipment (Shroud Screen), a 100-tier battle pass, a new weapon (M392 Bandit), as well as improvements to Forge, custom games, plus some new events to look forward to.

This is a bit more exciting when it comes to what a season can deliver, but considering Halo Infinite will be almost 18 months old by the time Season 3 debuts, you have to wonder if it's too little too late.