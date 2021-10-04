343 Industries has given us a glimpse at Halo Infinite's accessibility features

HQ

The second weekend of back-to-back Halo Infinite technical previews has now concluded, but despite that being behind us, 343 Industries has participated in a recent Xbox Accessibility Showcase to give an insight into the many different features Infinite will include to promote inclusivity when it launches this December.

The game will include a variety of features such as the ability to customise subtitles' font size, background opacity, colour and more; enable menu narration and change narration speed; tweak the UI to make it easier to identify the information available; turn on text-to-speech and speech-to-text options; remap and rebind controller and mouse and keyboard inputs to suit the way you want to play; will include a new Movement Assisted Steering feature that lets you control vehicles with new methods other than the classic Halo look-to-steer system.

There's also a whole bunch of other features, which can be seen in further detail in the article here.

In the article, 343 also mentioned why introducing these accessibility features was so important for them. "343 Industries' goal is to make the newest journey into the Halo universe more accessible to as many gamers as possible," said the developer. "That includes those who are brand-new to the Halo franchise, as well as those who struggled to play due to barriers that hadn't previously been accounted for. Inclusion is core to the Halo Infinite experience, and in recognition of that, the team built in new features to enable people to customize their Halo Infinite gameplay experience."