343 Industries has a new Cinematic Director

We don't know exactly what 343 Industries has been working on since Halo Infinite premiered three years ago, but at least it's more than one project and it's high time we found out more.

And perhaps things are starting to move now with the production, as Rebs Gaming points out via X, 343 Industries has now hired a new Cinematic Director for the Halo series, specifically the until recently Turn 10-employed Josh Daniels.

Via his LinkedIn account he writes: "While it's bittersweet to leave the better part of a decade with a studio behind, I'm OVER THE MOON to finally formally let the cat out of the bag that on Monday I'll be starting as the Cinematic Director at 343 Industries!"

Daniels concludes his post by sharing his own Halo memories and explaining that he will now help create new ones for today's fans:

"I'm SO excited to be joining this team and helping craft those exact moments that generations of players may look back on fondly. I still remember my first time playing each Halo title, all the LAN parties we threw, and booting up Infinite for the first time after a long pandemic. I can't wait for my first day with this impossibly talented team and the work we get to do together to build even more of those moments for our players. "

A Cinematic Director isn't usually needed until much of the basic structure of a game is complete, and hopefully this means that production of whatever it is that 343 industries is working on can be shown off in the not too distant future.