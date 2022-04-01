343 Industries: Good Halo products are kind of like porn

HQ

After a year's delay, Halo Infinite was released in December and is by far 343 Industries' biggest venture to date. However, while the campaign portion, released separately, was absolutely brilliant, the multiplayer portion has been left to fend for itself with unexpectedly little support since its premiere.

A Washington Post article about the building of the Halo universe includes interviews with several of those involved. Halo's franchise creative director Frank O'Connor is one of them and he reveals 343 Industries has received thousands of suggestions for exploiting the brand. He has a somewhat unorthodox methodology for determining what works:

"It's kind of like porn. You know it when you see it."

One Halo product that has just launched is the Halo series, the first two episodes of which are available on Paramount+. Apparently this passed the unconventional selection criteria 343 Industries uses.