Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Bugsnax: The Isle of Bigsnax
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Halo Infinite

      343 Industries doesn't intend to bring a Cortana AI to Halo Infinite multiplayer

      Head of creative Joseph Staten says that there are "no current plans" to do so.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      We're less than a week away from the release of the next season of Halo Infinite, a season known as Lone Wolves. While we've already reported on its admittedly quite flat looking roadmap, fans have been wondering about how the game will continue to expand in the future, with one such fan badgering 343's head of creative Joseph Staten about bringing a Cortana AI to the multiplayer portion of the game in the future. The plea, unfortunately, has been met with a response that will likely disappoint.

      "I appreciate the commitment! And as much as I love Cortana and [Jen Taylor, the voice of Cortana], there are no current plans to make Cortana an AI in multiplayer," said Staten.

      This doesn't rule out a Cortana AI landing in the multiplayer in the future, but it does basically affirm that anyone who is hoping to see it pop up in the game over the next few weeks or months should probably lower their expectations significantly.

      Halo Infinite

      Related texts

      0
      Halo Infinite (Campaign)Score

      Halo Infinite (Campaign)
      REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

      343 Industries is looking to cement itself as the careful custodians of the Master Chief, and Infinite is their do or die attempt to do so.



      Loading next content