343 Industries changes its name to Halo Studios and have multiple projects in development

HQ

There has been a lot of turmoil around 343 Studios in the last couple of years. Although Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians were great games, they never reached quite the same quality and popularity as Bungie's classics.

The idea was therefore to rectify all of that with Halo Infinite, which was described beforehand as a bit of a soft reboot. But after the game was shown properly with gameplay for the first time - and did not live up to expectations at all - it was delayed considerably. Thanks to that, it was a really good game which premiered in late 2021, but it soon became clear that 343 Studios was behind on development and the multiplayer was basically left to fend for itself without proper support for almost a year.

Since then, a lot of people have left the studio, including executives, and there has been speculation that they would now step away from Halo and rely more on external development in the future - and possibly work on other series. But that certainly doesn't seem to be the case. Quite the opposite, in fact.

In a new video released during the 2024 Halo World Championships, it is announced that 343 Studios is changing its name - to Halo Studios. After both Bonnie Ross and Joseph Staten left the studio last year, it is instead the relatively new trio Brian Koski, Elizabeth Van Wyck and Pierre Hintze who are in charge of everything Halo, and the latter confirms that they have "multiple new experiences" in development.

And of course we're looking forward to that. At the moment, nothing Halo-related has been announced, but at least we now know that it's coming and that Microsoft doesn't seem to want to cut back on Halo, but rather invest even more.

Now check out the informative video below, which has plenty to offer Halo fans.