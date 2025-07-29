33% of teens are using AI for social interaction and relationships

HQ

It seems more and more people are flocking to AI for easy answers to daily conundrums, help with big tasks and even simple social interaction. A new study claims that more than 70% of teens have used AI companions and half use them regularly.

The study comes from Common Sense Media, a non-profit organisation in the US known for trying to recommend movies, TV shows and more based on their family suitability. The study also said that 33% of teens use AI for social interaction and relationships, including romantic interactions, emotional support, friendship, and more.

Half of teens say that they can't trust AI's advice, but that doesn't stop a third of them discussing important issues with AI models. The study's lead author Michael Robb told AP News he believes the findings should be a warning to parents, teachers, and lawmakers.

"When we set out to do this survey, we had no understanding of how many kids are actually using AI companions," Robb said. "If teens are developing social skills on AI platforms where they are constantly being validated, not being challenged, not learning to read social cues or understand somebody else's perspective, they are not going to be adequately prepared in the real world."

