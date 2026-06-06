33 Immortals will exit Early Access and launch in its 1.0 version next week

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Developer Thunder Lotus has officially announced that 33 Immortals will exit Early Access and launch in its complete 1.0 version as soon as next week.

Revealed during the Day of the Devs showcase, on June 10, the 'complete' version of the game will make its arrival on both PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) and Xbox Series X/S.

To coincide with this news, Thunder Lotus will be expanding the game with a few new features and elements, including all three worlds being entirely playable, the inclusion of the ultimate final boss encounter, a bunch of new content beyond this, plus desired quality-of-life enhancements too.

Speaking on this point, in a press release, we're told: "Players will now be able to experience the full progression of 33 Immortals from beginning to end, uncovering new challenges, enemies, and mechanics across each world. The final release also includes balancing updates, gameplay polish, quality-of-life improvements, and expanded customization options."

With the launch almost here, you can see a new trailer for the game below that details the 1.0 debut. Likewise, creative director Stephan Logier commented on this milestone being reached, adding: "Version 1.0 represents everything we wanted the game to become, and we can't wait for players to discover the complete journey, face the ultimate boss, and explore everything the full release has to offer."

Will you be checking out the full version of 33 Immortals?