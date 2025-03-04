33 Immortals, Mullet Madjack, One Lonely Outpost, and more are about to be added to Game Pass

HQ

We already knew that 33 Immortals was coming to Game Pass, and that this would happen in March, but it's far from the only thing being added to Microsoft's subscription service in the next two weeks.

The company of Xbox has confirmed that the following six titles will soon be added to Game Pass (games with * will not be added to Game Pass Standard at launch, games with ** are already included with other subscriptions but will now be added to Xbox Standard):



Monster Train (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today



Galacticare (Xbox Series S/X) - March 5**



One Lonely Outpost (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - March 6*



Enter the Gungeon (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - March 11



Mullet Madjack (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - March 13*



33 Immortals (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - March 18*



As usual, other things such as perks are also offered, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire. This time, this includes, among other things, the Champions Icons Pack for EA Sports F1 24 and a free comic book.

Seven games will be removed on March 15, and unfortunately there are a couple of really good ones. However, you have up to 20% off them via your subscription if you want to keep some: