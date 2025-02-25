33 Immortals launches via Early Access in March

HQ

Last October, Thunder Lotus (who previously spoiled us with Spiritfarer, Sundered and Jotun) announced that their very promising 33 Immortals had been postponed to 2025 - and since then we haven't heard anything more.

Since the game will be included with Game Pass, many hoped for more news during Monday night's ID@Xbox Showcase - and that's exactly what happened. The team offered a new trailer, which also revealed that 33 Immortals will be released via Early Access for both PC and Xbox Series S/X on March 18.

The big hype around the game comes mainly from the original approach with a roguelike designed with co-op for no less than 33 players. This could, of course, be absolutely hilarious, something we will hopefully get proof of next month.