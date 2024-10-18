33 Immortals has been delayed to next year

HQ

A really exciting project that is currently in development is 33 Immortals. Here we are offered a roguelike designed with co-op for no less than 33 players in mind. This summer, an acclaimed beta was run and the idea was that it would premiere in the fall. But as you've obviously already figured out from the headline above - it won't be released this year.

Via an open letter on Instagram, Thunder Lotus (who previously spoiled us with Spiritfarer, Sundered and Jotun) now writes:

"We've got important news to share today: the Early Access release for 33 Immortals is being pushed back to 2025.

The game needs a little bit more time in the oven before it's ready. We're making great progress, but this year has really flown by! We still want to iron out a few unexpected challenges with stability and address the valuable feedback we received from you during testing."

The team explains that they are "incredibly grateful for the ongoing support from this amazing community" and also says that the feedback they received has been very helpful.

But as a kind of consolation, it is also revealed that "another playable opportunity is coming soon on both Epic and Xbox", so we're not completely out of luck.

Unfortunately, we don't know exactly when 33 Immortals will be released, but it will come to both PC and Xbox Series S/X - and is to be included with Game Pass.