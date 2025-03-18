33 Immortals and Atomfall about to be launched on Game Pass

HQ

We already knew that 33 Immortals and Atomfall were coming to Game Pass, and that they would be added on day one in March, but that's far from the only thing being introduced to Microsoft's subscription service in the coming weeks.

The Seattle-based console maker confirms that the following six titles will soon be joining Game Pass (games with * will not be added to Game Pass Standard on launch day, games with ** are already included with other subscriptions but will now be added to Xbox Standard):



33 Immortals (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - Today*



Octopath Traveler II (Xbox Series S/X) - March 19**



Train Sim World 5 (Console) - March 19**



Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - March 20



Blizzard Arcade Collection (Xbox and PC) - March 25



Atomfall (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - March 27*



As usual, other content will also be offered as perks, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire. This time it includes things like the Livery & Content Pack for EA Sports WRC and a Gold Voidwalker Injector Weapon Charm for Apex Legends.

The following titles will be removed from the service on March 31st, but you can get them at a discount through your subscription if you want to keep something: