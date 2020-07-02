32 worms fight real-time battles in Worms Rumble

You're watching Advertisements

Holy hand grenades! Team 17 lifted the veil and revealed its next Worms game last night, confirming it to be Worms Rumble.

This new multiplayer title is built around real-time battles for up to 32 players, with these battles taking place on platforms including PS4, PS5, and PC (but no confirmed Switch, Xbox or mobile platforms, at least not yet anyway). As you can see for yourselves via the attached trailer, it looks like it's going to offer up some hilariously squishy shootouts.

To make it easier for you to find your way around the 2.5D arenas, customising your worm will play a major part in this experience, as you look to exert your slimy dominance over your opponents while looking cool at the same time.

Worms Rumble will ninja rope its way out to the public later this year and there will be a beta for PC players over on Steam. Before you go, you can see a handful of screens showing the game in action below.