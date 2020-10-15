31 games are optimised for Xbox Series X on launch day

You're watching Advertisements

This upcoming generation shift differs from previous ones, as there are very few games that actually are tailor-made for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. And the one that actually is coming for next generation is also made so they will work for the current consoles, which includes main draws like the delayed Halo: Infinite as well as Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Instead, we have full backwards compatibility and upgraded games from the current consoles as some of the hottest games. But which titles will be fully upgraded? Now Microsoft has answered this in a post on Xbox Wire with at list of both 31 titles that will be upgraded for Xbox Series S/X, and which of them supports Smart Delivery (you only buy the game once and get the vest version regardles of your platform of choice between PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X):

