31 games are optimised for Xbox Series X on launch day
Sea of Thieves, Borderlands 3, and Gears 5 are included.
This upcoming generation shift differs from previous ones, as there are very few games that actually are tailor-made for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. And the one that actually is coming for next generation is also made so they will work for the current consoles, which includes main draws like the delayed Halo: Infinite as well as Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
Instead, we have full backwards compatibility and upgraded games from the current consoles as some of the hottest games. But which titles will be fully upgraded? Now Microsoft has answered this in a post on Xbox Wire with at list of both 31 titles that will be upgraded for Xbox Series S/X, and which of them supports Smart Delivery (you only buy the game once and get the vest version regardles of your platform of choice between PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X):
Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)
Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)
Bright Memory 1.0
Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)
Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
Dirt 5 (Smart Delivery)
Enlisted
Evergate
The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)
Fortnite
Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
King Oddball (Smart Delivery)
Maneater (Smart Delivery)
Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)
NBA 2K21
Observer: System Redux
Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)
Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
War Thunder (Smart Delivery)
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)
WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)
Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)
Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)
