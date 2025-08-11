$30,000 worth of Labubu dolls stolen

HQ

At least four people broke into a shop in California and stole what's estimated to be around $30,000 worth of Labubu dolls. Labubus, if you're not aware (well done for keeping them out of sight for so long), are the latest toy craze sweeping the world.

Some rare dolls go for hundreds of dollars, which of course means burglars are open to targeting them as a high-ticket item. As Sky News reports, the thieves broke cameras in the store before raiding the Labubus, but were still caught on CCTV by a hidden security camera.

Authorities are still searching for the thieves and remain on the lookout for any indicators as to where they might be. So, if you see $30k worth of Labubus being sold online, you know to avoid clicking "buy."

As the latest craze that we're likely to forget in a year or two, Labubus are still at their peak right now, but if you're wondering what gives these little dolls their value. Well, like anything, it's mostly word of mouth and hype. So, unless you're a fan of ugly rabbits, it might be best leaving this craze while you can.

