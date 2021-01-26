300 playable characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

You're watching Advertisements

If you are planning on buying Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, we sure do hope you are not an indecisive person. If so, that game will be a nightmare. For the rest of us, we have really good news as the developers have revealed to Official PlayStation Magazine that there will be no less than 800 unique characters, and from those 300 are actually playable. To make things even better - Babu Frik is one of them.

TT Games has previously said that it will have the largest cast of characters in the series so far, but it is the first time we get a solid number. It is also revealed in the very same article that there will be 23 moons and planets to visit with 28 unique locations. The developers say that if "you have a favourite Star Wars location, it's pretty likely you can visit it in-game".

Sign us up please.