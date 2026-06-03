300 million people play mobile games in Europe, where some of the biggest titles are created

HQ

The week started with the publication by King of the "Mobile Matters" report, a study on the current state and impact of mobile gaming in Europe. Mobile is now considered the main gateway to video games in the continent, with over 300 million European gamers playing on mobile devices: 61% of the European adult population played on smartphones or tablets in 2025.

To learn more and put all the figures in context, Gamereactor sat down with King's global president Todd Green who, in the video below, talks about the peculiarities of the mobile market, from both the public and the development points of view.

HQ

"We found that there's a tremendous economic impact as well as a cultural and social impact", Green states during our interview. "In terms of revenue, European studios, of which we counted more than a thousand who are dedicated to mobile, more than 100 here in Barcelona where I am today as well, are contributing or generating more than 7.5 billion euros in revenue."

Green, who reminds us that global hits such as Snake, Angry Birds, or their own Candy Crush were created in Europe, underlines this massive fact:

"From basically zero 20 years ago, mobile games is now producing more than half of the revenue in the entire video games industry"

"And the way in which economic impact is often measured by the European Commission", he continues, "for example, is called gross value add, and that measures wages, that measures taxes, that measures kind of fees and spend that's rotating around. So contribution to the European economy. And what our report shows is that that's also an enormous number, nearly 5.9 billion euros a year and growing at several percent a year."

In the video we also talk employment (63,000 mobile gaming jobs sustained in sad times of layoffs) and the different dev ecosystems in Europe, with Catalonia meaning more than half of Spain's mobile gaming industry. Besides, there are comments on the penetration of mobile gaming into the so-called hardcore (traditional PC and consoles) gaming space, and on free-to-play as the (challenging) heart of the model.

Towards the end of the interview we also asked Green about Xbox's new direction and about King as part of the wider AKB/Microsoft ecosystem, where he said that "200 million players a month is a huge addition to Xbox's reach", more on that on the linked article.