30 new fighters are coming to EA Sports UFC 5 for free

Players of EA Sports UFC 5 will have access to 30 free fighters from now until UFC 303, which starts at the end of June. In the first wave, the following fighters are available: Movsar Evloev, Brendan Allen, Marina Rodriguez, Muhammed Mokaev, Serghei Spivac, Geoff Neal, Umar Nurmagomedov, Tracy Cortez and Diego Lopes.

After that, there will be another release of nine fighters in April and then the rest will come in May and June. Among these are Alexandr Romanov, Kayla Harrison and Benoît Saint Denis.