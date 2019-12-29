30 million Raspberry Pi computers have been sold so far

As you will no doubt already be aware, the Raspberry Pi is a budget computer designed to help people learn how to code, however, since the first model was released back in 2012 the low-cost computer has found a multitude of other uses.

That combination of low pricing and versatility has obviously struck a chord with the tech community as company co-founder Eben Upton just confirmed that in December, the company sold its 30 millionth Raspberry Pi.

"Raspberry Pi numbers get stale fast. We sold our thirty-millionth unit sometime last week (we think Tuesday)," Upton wrote on social media.

30 million units sold in seven years is impressive however you say it, and the company doesn't look like it's slowing down anytime soon. The latest edition of the multi-million selling computer, the Pi 4, can be found here, and considering the juxtaposition between the price and the hardware, it's a powerful little machine all things considered.