30 FPS is "the floor of what we consider playable" says a Steam Deck developer at Valve

Ever since Valve unveiled the Steam Deck recently,, we've been wondering how it will actually perform when playing games. We've seen the technical specifications, which are pretty impressive, and heard from Valve that it is targeting 30fps for games in its native 800p resolution, but now a Steam Deck developer has spoken up on Twitter and clarified a little on that matter.

"The '30 FPS target' refers to the floor of what we consider playable in our performance testing," said Pierre-Loup Griffais. "Games we've tested and shown have consistently met and exceeded that bar so far. There will also be an optional built-in FPS limiter to fine-tune perf vs. battery life."

We don't know exactly how this fps limiter will work, but we assume that it will be a system outside of each game that logs and reflects the settings you intend to run on each game you run using the software.

The Steam Deck is currently slated to start shipping this December, but the system has already hit a few snags with its pre-orders.

Thanks, PC Gamer.