3 million people have played PowerWash Simulator

PowerWash Simulator only officially launched in July, when it arrived on Xbox and PC (even as a day one Game Pass title). But since then, the game seems to have rocketed to success, to the point where the title has now surpassed the three million player milestone already.

This level of success has led fans to wondering when, or if, the PlayStation version of the game will debut, with the game's official Twitter account replying with, "We're focusing on Xbox and PC for the moment, but will let everyone know if that changes."

As for what's next for PowerWash Simulator, developer Futurlab has opened a nomination process for the game, which will look into seeing what the community would like to see as the next dirty item that they make shine with cleanliness.