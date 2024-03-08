3 Body Problem's final trailer teases a complex sci-fi mystery

HQ

In just a couple of weeks, Netflix will be debuting a new sci-fi series adapted from author Cixin Lui's novels by Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The series is known as 3 Body Problem and delivers a mysterious and unsettling plot that sees humanity facing off with a threat they are yet to actually meet.

With the show set to debut on Netflix on March 21, the final trailer for the series has now made its arrival, giving us a deeper glimpse at the narrative and the sorts of characters that it will be looking to base its story on. You can see that trailer below, while also finding the show's synopsis, and even a direct link to our review of the first season of 3 Body Problem as well.

Synopsis: "A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history."