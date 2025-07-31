English
3 Body Problem

3 Body Problem season 2 finally moves forward

After more than a year of radio silence, signs of life are finally emerging from Netflix's ambitious sci-fi series.

After a long and painful silence, it finally seems like things are starting to move forward with 3 Body Problem and its much-anticipated second season. The continuation of Netflix's adaptation of Liu Cixin's acclaimed trilogy—helmed by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss—is finally showing signs of life.

The series received a warm reception when it premiered, but globally it never quite reached the popularity Netflix had hoped for, getting overshadowed by heavy hitters like Wednesday, Monster, and Vikings: Valhalla. Still, the streamer renewed it for both a second and third season—but since then, updates have been as rare as alien signals. Until now.

According to What's on Netflix, production on season two has either begun or is about to start. Two new cast members have also joined in major roles: Claudia Doumit (The Boys) as Captain Van Rijn, and Ellie De Lange (The Tattooist of Auschwitz) as Ayla. Benioff and Weiss are also confirmed to return.

No premiere date has been set just yet—but fingers crossed it won't be much longer.

Are you excited for more 3 Body Problem?

3 Body Problem

