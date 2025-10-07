2XKO reveals Warwick in Early Access launch cinematic

HQ

2XKO's Early Access starts today, and Riot Games has treated us to a brand-new cinematic trailer showcasing fighters going at it to give us a dose of hype before we get stuck in to the 2v2 fighting game.

In the cinematic trailer, which is accompanied by the song Ties That Bind from Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox, we see Ekko and Ahri teaming up to fight Yasuo. We get a bit of a story between the pair, as they've visited each other's homes and tried to help with the other's troubles. However, they're not quite strong enough to fight their enemies when Yasuo's buddy Warwick comes stalking from the shadows.

The trailer ends with the power of friendship prevailing, as you might have expected, and Yasuo and Warwick getting obliterated by Ahri and Ekko. Warwick is confirmed as a new playable character, bringing the total up to 11 characters at the game's Early Access launch, which arrives later today.