2XKO reveals Lux gameplay as its final Champion ahead of development shut down

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Ahead of its development coming to an end next year, tag fighter 2XKO has given us our gameplay trailer for the new Champion Lux, in what might be the most ironic character trailer the game could have had considering the mental state of its fans right now.

The comments on the YouTube video below tell you all you need to about the reaction to the game's shut down. "This is like watching a dying relative suddenly get better a few days before they are due to die," says one commenter. "Her cheerfulness makes it all the more depressing," writes another.

Lux as a character looks like buckets of fun to play. She's got great pokes with her staff, some solid close-range combos and zoning skills, too. Her cheerful demeanour does feel at odds with the current state of the game, but perhaps that makes her the perfect final Champion to add.

Lux arrives to 2XKO on the 8th of September.