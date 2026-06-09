2XKO introduces a new roguelike PvE mode

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Riot Games' 2v2 fighting game based on its League of Legends universe is getting a new PvE game mode. The free-to-play fighter first launched as a more PvP competitive experience, but slowly over time it has not only built its roster, but fleshed out its gameplay to become a fuller experience.

Now, Riot has taken another big step in attracting casual gamers, by introducing a new PvE mode called The Climb. Essentially, it works like 2XKO's version of a roguelike. You (and a friend if you play co-op) will climb up a series of increasingly difficult encounters, like a slightly altered arcade ladder you may expect from a more traditional fighting game.

On the way, you'll face enemies with unique modifiers, and collect augments for your own Champs. These augments can seriously change the way you play, and make sure no two runs are exactly the same. The Climb is available as of today, the 9th of June, on 2XKO, so be sure to give it a go. Hopefully, this shows that even if it may not have had the start Riot wanted, the game is going to get continued support in the future.