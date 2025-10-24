2XKO designer confident the game can deliver more fighters per year than Street Fighter 6

HQ

2XKO is out now in Early Access, with fighting players digging into the new 2v2 fighter and finding their favourite champions out of a somewhat meagre roster of 11. However, Riot plans to quickly introduce new champions to the game, with a promise of five per year.

Speaking to Eurogamer recently at EVO France, champion designer Peter Rosas revealed he's confident the team can deliver on this promise. "Our team is confident, we wouldn't go out with that number if we weren't. Our design team is getting stronger and stronger with getting designs done faster and faster. We have a large roster to pull from, we can see how players are interacting with the current roster of characters, see what's strong. So we can take those factors into account when creating new characters to make sure important elements are present, while making sure each character is unique and true to their thematics," Rosas said.

There are certainly a lot of potential fighters, with League of Legends being the basis for 2XKO, but there are concerns that some champions could play too similarly in a fighting format. Again, Rosas isn't concerned. When Eurogamer asked how rushdown characters can be separate when there's not just Warwick and Vi to worry about, Rosas had the following to say:

"It's a challenge our team would gladly step up to. I think there are a lot of ways to recognise a rushdown character depending on the ability set we'll provide for whatever future characters show up. The other aspect to it is team synergy - sometimes we'll make characters that leverage team play a little bit more... I have the utmost faith in our design team to create those characters, they're very experienced in fighting game background and knowledge of the genre."

