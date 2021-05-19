LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Aerial_Knight's Never Yield
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

2K's NFL game won't be coming before March 2022

The game is supposed to be a non-simulation experience.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

A while ago, 2K announced that it would once again be developing NFL games, despite EA basically having the market cornered ever since 2005 when the last 2K NFL game was released. However, as part of the recently released full-year financial report for Take-Two Interactive, the publisher has revealed that the game won't be arriving in fiscal year 2022, meaning we won't be seeing the title until after March 2022 at the latest.

"While we are very excited to once again be working with the NFL and NFLPA, our first title under these new partnerships is no longer expected to be released during fiscal year 2022," said 2K in a statement (via IGN). "2K will have more to share on their plans for our football offerings going forward."

The game by 2K is slated to be a non-simulation experience, leaving the Madden titles as the premier place to enjoy simulation football. Very little else is known about the game other than that, so we'll just have to wait until Take-Two is ready to share more down the line.

2K's NFL game won't be coming before March 2022
Image from ESPN NFL 2K5.


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy